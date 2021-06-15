Bruce R. Swinburne

Bruce Ryan Swinburne passed away peacefully on May 22, 2021. He was born at home in Delhi, Iowa, on Children's Day, June 12, 1932, while his two older brothers sat on the porch steps waiting to go to Sunday School! He graduated from Delhi High School and Northern Iowa University, formerly Iowa State Teachers College. He attended Marine Corps Advanced Infantry Training in Paris Island and Quantico and was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant. He served two years active duty in California, Japan, and Hawaii as a 1st Lt. He married his childhood sweetheart, Mary Lou Gaddie, on May 29, 1954.

His first teaching and coaching position was in Humboldt, Iowa. Two wonderful children, Kraig Allen and Wendy Lou were born in 1956 and 1957. He served as a guidance counselor in Gilmore City, Iowa. Summers were spent in Greeley, Colorado, where he received his Master's Degree. In 1962, Bruce became dean of Estherville Jr. College and restored the college to a viable and growing institution. In 1966, Bruce became the founding dean of Glen Oaks Community College in Michigan. The family moved to Bloomington, Indiana, where Bruce earned his doctorate at Indiana University. He was recognized as the top student in his class in the Department of Higher Education. He accepted a position as assistant professor of higher education at Southern Illinois University. He served as vice president of student affairs for fifteen years while still teaching and chairing doctoral student committees as a full professor. One of his greatest joys was interacting with students and attending many of their events. He was known for his friendly demeanor and his famous handshake!