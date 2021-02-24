Bruna Silva Scarber
March 29, 1929 - Feb. 21, 2021
DU QUOIN - Bruna Silvia Scarber, 91, of Du Quoin, passed away at 3:25 P.M., Sunday, February 21, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
Bruna was born Bruna Mejak on March 29, 1929, in Monte Di Capodistria, Italy to Giovanni "John" and Giustina "Justine" (Morgan) Mejak.
Bruna married Kenneth Scarber in Trieste, Italy in 1952 and he preceded her in death on May 29, 1968. In 1955, Bruna moved to Du Quoin with her husband Kenneth and their two young sons, Terry and Ricky.
Bruna worked for P.R. Mallory for ten years then for Turco Manufacturing and Charmglow for eighteen years.
After retiring in 1992, Bruna spent much of her time with her granddaughter, Abbee, cooking and going to fairs, picnics, bonfires, and dances with her long-time friend Kenny Presswood.
Survivors include two sons: Terry Scarber of Cape Girardeau, MO, and Rick Scarber of Du Quoin, granddaughter, Abbee Scarber-Hines (Casey) of Murphysboro; two great granddaughters: Olivia and Leni Hines and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in Italy, Tennessee and North Carolina.
Bruna was preceded in death by her parents, one sister - Stefania and three brothers - Fabio, Nereo, and Dario.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Du Quoin with Fr. Joseph Oganda officiating.
Friends may call from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service on Thursday at the church.
Please use social distancing guidelines. Everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask.
Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Du Quoin, IL. Friends may make memorial to the Hospice of Southern Illinois or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.
For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.
