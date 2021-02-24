Bruna Silva Scarber

March 29, 1929 - Feb. 21, 2021

DU QUOIN - Bruna Silvia Scarber, 91, of Du Quoin, passed away at 3:25 P.M., Sunday, February 21, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

Bruna was born Bruna Mejak on March 29, 1929, in Monte Di Capodistria, Italy to Giovanni "John" and Giustina "Justine" (Morgan) Mejak.

Bruna married Kenneth Scarber in Trieste, Italy in 1952 and he preceded her in death on May 29, 1968. In 1955, Bruna moved to Du Quoin with her husband Kenneth and their two young sons, Terry and Ricky.

Bruna worked for P.R. Mallory for ten years then for Turco Manufacturing and Charmglow for eighteen years.

After retiring in 1992, Bruna spent much of her time with her granddaughter, Abbee, cooking and going to fairs, picnics, bonfires, and dances with her long-time friend Kenny Presswood.

Survivors include two sons: Terry Scarber of Cape Girardeau, MO, and Rick Scarber of Du Quoin, granddaughter, Abbee Scarber-Hines (Casey) of Murphysboro; two great granddaughters: Olivia and Leni Hines and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in Italy, Tennessee and North Carolina.