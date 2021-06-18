Bryan Michael Kelley

1964 - 2021

FRISCO, TX — Bryan Michael Kelley of Frisco, Texas, passed away into the arms of our Lord on May 19, 2021, at the age of 56. He was born on December 12, 1964, to Larry Hickman and Jeanie Gillooly in Murphysboro, Illinois.

Bryan graduated in 1983 from Murphysboro High School. He was active in Key Club and played football and baseball all four years. He loved camping, water sports, car racing and coin collecting.

Bryan married Dawn C. Honey on March 24, 1989 in Murphysboro, Illinois. He was a long-time member of Stonebriar Community Church in Frisco, Texas.

Bryan's career spanned 35+ years as a pest control expert. Anyone who knew him, knew he was one of the best in the business. On his own, he obtained an Associate Certified Entomologist certification from Texas, which is both prestigious and uncommon, making him the first A.C.E. to work for the Frisco Independent School District. His last 10 years with Frisco ISD were spent managing their pest control for 60+ buildings and along with the entire team of IPM technicians, they were able to get the entire district under control. He was very proud of his work with the district and was well respected.