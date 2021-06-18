Bryan Michael Kelley
1964 - 2021
FRISCO, TX — Bryan Michael Kelley of Frisco, Texas, passed away into the arms of our Lord on May 19, 2021, at the age of 56. He was born on December 12, 1964, to Larry Hickman and Jeanie Gillooly in Murphysboro, Illinois.
Bryan graduated in 1983 from Murphysboro High School. He was active in Key Club and played football and baseball all four years. He loved camping, water sports, car racing and coin collecting.
Bryan married Dawn C. Honey on March 24, 1989 in Murphysboro, Illinois. He was a long-time member of Stonebriar Community Church in Frisco, Texas.
Bryan's career spanned 35+ years as a pest control expert. Anyone who knew him, knew he was one of the best in the business. On his own, he obtained an Associate Certified Entomologist certification from Texas, which is both prestigious and uncommon, making him the first A.C.E. to work for the Frisco Independent School District. His last 10 years with Frisco ISD were spent managing their pest control for 60+ buildings and along with the entire team of IPM technicians, they were able to get the entire district under control. He was very proud of his work with the district and was well respected.
Bryan is survived by his wife, Dawn Kelley of Frisco, Texas; daughter Heather Aden and fiancé, Elliott Walshon of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; daughter Stephanie Candas and husband, Derin of Lewisville, Texas; mother, Jeanie Huffman and husband, Larry of Murphysboro, Illinois; father, Larry Hickman and wife, Joyce of Elkville, Illinois; sister, Amanda Hickman; brother, Bradley Kelley and wife, Katrina; grandchildren, Kaleb Aden, Peyton Aden, and Addison Walshon; one niece, Christina (Carlos Murphy) and daughters, Kamille, Maci, and Oceana; nephew, Johnny Kelley (Jerad Stout); nephew Michael Rodriguez and wife Kimberly, and children Kaii Rodriguez, Lucille Rodriguez, and Field Warren; nephew Dustin Kelley and fiancé, Alex and daughter Elena.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Candace Gillooly and Sam Gillooly; sister, Camille Hickman; stepfather, Ernie Kelley.
A funeral service was held at noon Saturday May 22, 2021, at Turrentine- Jackson- Morrow Funeral Home in Allen, Texas. Following the service, a procession with motorcycle escorts made its way to Cottage Hill Cemetery in Celina, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Faith Presbyterian Hospice at https://forefrontliving.org/giving-opportunities/.
The funeral service was live streamed and can be seen at TJMfuneral.com and click on https:/celebrationoflife.tv/blog/bryan/Michael-kelley.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.