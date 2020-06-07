Burman Eddleman

He was born Oct. 15, 1936, in Dongola, son of Vivian and Elsie (King) Eddleman. Burman married Lucille Lingle on Apr. 30, 1955. Burman was the community historian. He along with his wife, Lucille were the co-owners of the Dongola Tri-County Record from Apr. 1, 1966, to 2003. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Dongola Fire Department. Burman loved fishing and water skiing. He had a passion for photography and not only took pictures for the newspaper, but was also the family photographer. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dongola.