SPARTA — C. Byron Johnson, 95, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home in Sparta.

He was born to Samuel Hurd and Jessie (Husband) Johnson on Dec. 30, 1924, in Mount Summit located in southern Randolph County, Illinois.

On Oct. 15, 1949, he married Billie Louise McMichael. She survives.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.

Memorials may be made to Mill Creek School Preservation Association or the Emery Cemetery Association.

Heil-Schuessler and Sinn Funeral Home in Sparta, is in charge of arrangements.

