WEST FRANKFORT – C.W. Stilley, Jr., 78, of West Frankfort passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 in St. Louis University Hospital at 6:25 a.m.

Services will be held on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 in St. John's Catholic Church in West Frankfort at 10 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Eusbius Mbidoaka officiating. Interment will be in the St. John's Catholic Cemetery in West Frankfort. Military rites will be accorded by the American Legion 1961 of Orient and Zeigler Post 177. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. in the Union Funeral Home-West Frankfort.

