Captain Warren E. Stewart
BENTON, IL/PANAMA CITY, FL — Captain Warren E. Stewart left this world on June 26, 2021, at approximately 8:30 p.m. while in the companionship of his cousins: Bob and Cindy Britton, Delores Perona and her daughter Robin Reich, while watching circle track racing on TV.
Warren was a dual resident of Panama City, Florida, and Benton, IL, where he had resided for the past two years.
Warren was a retired Air Force Captain. His first interest in the service came when he entered the ROTC at Southern Illinois University. After getting his Bachelor's Degree from Southern Illinois University in Economics, he then was accepted into the Air Force and was sent to Lackland Air Force base in Biloxi, MS; Kelley Air Force base in San Antonio, TX; Denver CO, where he was then sent to Iceland; Forbes Air Force base in Topeka, KS; North Bend Air Force base in North Bend, OR; Nellis Air Force base where he obtained his Masters' in Business Administration (MBA) in Las Vegas, NV, and retiring from Tyndall Air Force base in Panama City, FL.
Warren was also a 32nd Degree Mason along with being a Shriner.
After retirement, Warren became a Real Estate agent in Panama City along with being a Bail Bondsman, which he thoroughly enjoyed, for over 20 years. Oh some of the stories…
Although never married, Warren has a legacy of long term family and friends. And some of them are listed below:
The Gene and Gladys Flatt family, the Clyde and Stella Stewart family, the Maxine and Wallace Miller family, the Maxine and Gene Vanwinkle family, the Lyle and Denzil Miller family, the John and Billie Burzynski family, the Casey and Wilma Sims family, the Jack and Hazel Stewart family, the Jim and Anne Stewart family, the Bill and Sally Britton family, and the Raymond and Frances Foster family.
Warren asked that these friends be mentioned, as if family: Toni Alsup, Ron Harrelson, Scott Harrelson, Sue Tyler, Charlie Paul, Judy and Ernie Duckworth Gary Messersmith, Anna Marie and Ron Giacone, David Wright, Val Pritchett, Terry Thomas, Charles Barlow and their families.
Two other friends who Warren has known for years is Jack Knapp, (a well known author of science fiction with many published books) and it was Warren who edited these books for Jack prior to selling them on Amazon. And, David Cameron, whom he met in Reno, and the two of them just "clicked."
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, Warren has asked that all donations be accepted at the funeral home to be sent to the Shriners Hospital in his name. This family would like to thank you for all being such a friend to him. And we ask for prayers, that Warren did believe in the Lord and is with Him now.
His parents, who has passed, were Pansy (Warren) and Silas (Gene) Stewart. His Grandparents are as follows; the late Ora and Silas Stewart and the late Frances and Robert Warren.
Services will be Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Morton and Johnston Funeral Home in Benton, IL. The services will start at 11 a.m. and prior to that, please come and share some stories with us starting at 9 a.m.
Everyone is invited to the Cozy Table after the funeral for lunch and a celebration of Warren's life.
The Paul bearers are as follows: Bob Britton, Garrett Britton, Charlie Paul, Alan Stewart, Danny Drew and John Kramer.
For more information or to send online condolences, please visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com
