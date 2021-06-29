Captain Warren E. Stewart

Although never married, Warren has a legacy of long term family and friends. And some of them are listed below:

The Gene and Gladys Flatt family, the Clyde and Stella Stewart family, the Maxine and Wallace Miller family, the Maxine and Gene Vanwinkle family, the Lyle and Denzil Miller family, the John and Billie Burzynski family, the Casey and Wilma Sims family, the Jack and Hazel Stewart family, the Jim and Anne Stewart family, the Bill and Sally Britton family, and the Raymond and Frances Foster family.

Warren asked that these friends be mentioned, as if family: Toni Alsup, Ron Harrelson, Scott Harrelson, Sue Tyler, Charlie Paul, Judy and Ernie Duckworth Gary Messersmith, Anna Marie and Ron Giacone, David Wright, Val Pritchett, Terry Thomas, Charles Barlow and their families.

Two other friends who Warren has known for years is Jack Knapp, (a well known author of science fiction with many published books) and it was Warren who edited these books for Jack prior to selling them on Amazon. And, David Cameron, whom he met in Reno, and the two of them just "clicked."