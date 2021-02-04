 Skip to main content
Nov. 18, 1929 - Feb. 1, 2021

MARION — Carl Burl Hudgens, 91, of Marion, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Carrier Mills Nursing Home.

Carl was born November 18, 1929 in Makanda, the youngest son of Harvey and Lona (Stokes) Hudgens. He married Betty Ruth Meneese in 1955. She preceded him in death in 1965. He later married Dolly Irene Kelton on May 21, 1987. She preceded him in death on June 4, 2019.

Carl proudly served his country during the Korean War, stationed in the Iron Triangle as an Army Ammunition Foreman. His memberships included the Second Baptist Church, lifetime member of the VFW Post #1301 and Post #147 American Legion. His working career included farmer, nine years as a coal miner, and he retired from the State of Illinois. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, hunting and was an avid Cardinals baseball fan.

Survivors include his: daughter, Carla Klaine of Marion; daughter, Deanna and Virgil Lambert of Goreville; step-son, Jeffrey Fisher of Marion; four grandchildren: Allison Klaine-Cagle and husband Chris of Murphysboro, Courtney McCree and husband Mike of Evansville, Indiana, Kim Janz and husband Doug of Marion, and Pamela Hudgens of Marion; great-grandchildren: Lucy and Jack Cagle, Collin and Jaxin McCree, Ashley and Amanda Hart, and Jacob Janz.

Preceded by his parents; first wife, Betty Ruth; second wife, Dolly Irene; son, Tony Hudgens; two brothers and seven sisters.

A time of visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion. Inurnment with military rites will take place at a later date. Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion is assisting the family with final arrangements.

For more information, or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com.

