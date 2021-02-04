Carl Burl Hudgens

Nov. 18, 1929 - Feb. 1, 2021

MARION — Carl Burl Hudgens, 91, of Marion, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Carrier Mills Nursing Home.

Carl was born November 18, 1929 in Makanda, the youngest son of Harvey and Lona (Stokes) Hudgens. He married Betty Ruth Meneese in 1955. She preceded him in death in 1965. He later married Dolly Irene Kelton on May 21, 1987. She preceded him in death on June 4, 2019.

Carl proudly served his country during the Korean War, stationed in the Iron Triangle as an Army Ammunition Foreman. His memberships included the Second Baptist Church, lifetime member of the VFW Post #1301 and Post #147 American Legion. His working career included farmer, nine years as a coal miner, and he retired from the State of Illinois. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, hunting and was an avid Cardinals baseball fan.