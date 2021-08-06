Carl Dean Lee
WEST FRANKFORT — Carl Dean Lee, 55, resided in the Plumfield area of West Frankfort, Illinois, and passed away August 3, 2021, in his home.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday August 8, 2021 in Union Funeral Home – West Frankfort, Illinois. Burial will be in Denning Cemetery on the Orient Road. Visitation will be held from 10:00-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Online condolences of sympathy may be made at www.unionfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.