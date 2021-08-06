 Skip to main content
Carl Dean Lee
Carl Dean Lee

Carl Dean Lee

WEST FRANKFORT — Carl Dean Lee, 55, resided in the Plumfield area of West Frankfort, Illinois, and passed away August 3, 2021, in his home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday August 8, 2021 in Union Funeral Home – West Frankfort, Illinois. Burial will be in Denning Cemetery on the Orient Road. Visitation will be held from 10:00-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Online condolences of sympathy may be made at www.unionfh.com.

