WEST FRANKFORT — Carl Dean Lee, 55, resided in the Plumfield area of West Frankfort, Illinois, and passed away August 3, 2021, in his home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday August 8, 2021 in Union Funeral Home – West Frankfort, Illinois. Burial will be in Denning Cemetery on the Orient Road. Visitation will be held from 10:00-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.