CARBONDALE — Carl E. Mitchell passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Carbondale Memorial Hospital.

He was born Dec. 5, 1938, in Enfield, to Robert Mitchell and Bertha (Belva) Skelton. He graduated from Enfield High School in 1956.

He served in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1956 to 1959.

He worked for the U.S. Postal Service retiring in 1995. He drove cars for car dealers in the area for 19 years.

He was a sports fan, especially the Chicago Cubs and the SIU Basketball team.

He was an active member of St. Francis Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

He also was a member of the Carbondale Eagles and the American Legion.

He married Margie Karcher on Sept. 7, 1964, in Dahlgren and she survives.

He is also survived by a brother, Clarence (Arlene) Mitchell; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Cathy Ferrari; sister-in-law, Flo Ann Mitchell; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth Mitchell; sister and brother-in-law Joan and James Rubenacker.