Carl E. Price
MULKEYTOWN — Carl E. Price, 94, passed away Saturday Sept. 19, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Mulkeytown Cemetery, with Brother Donald Maas officiating. Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mulkeytown Cemetery or to the West Franklin Historical Society. Envelopes will be available at the Cemetery.

For a full obituary, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

