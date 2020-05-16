Carl Edward Garascia
SESSER — Carl Edward Garascia, 83, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Benton Healthcare and Rehab.

Private graveside services will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Sesser.

Brayfield-Gilbert Funeral Home in Sesser is in charge of arrangements.

For a full obituary, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

