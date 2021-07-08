 Skip to main content
Carl Eugene Sims
MULKEYTOWN — Carl Eugene Sims, 87, of Mulkeytown, passed away on July 2, 2021, at his home with family members at his side.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher. A graveside service will follow at Ward Cemetery in Mulkeytown with Zip Biby officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ward-Greenwood Cemetery Association and will be accepted at the funeral home.

