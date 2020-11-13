HERRIN — Carl Laverne “Bud” Horn, 80, passed away at 11:51 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Herrin Hospital.

Bud was born Aug. 13, 1940, in Herrin, to Henry William Horn and Marian Irene (Tripp) Smith. They preceded him in death.

Bud graduated from Herrin High School in 1958. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Music from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and began his 30-year career in teaching band in Norris City, Sparta, and eventually landed in the Zeigler-Royalton School District. He received a Master's Degree in Education Administration in 1976 from SIU. He successfully coached sports for 25 years including boys' basketball, girls' basketball and softball; leading his teams to multiple conference and regional championships.

In 1963 he married Patricia Cruse. After teaching together, they retired in 1994 and drove to 49 states collecting pictures of the state capitols. He spent many years of his life at the ballfield either cutting the grass, lining the fields, hitting fly balls or golf balls, coaching, or watching his grandkids play from the sidelines, which is what he loved to do.

Bud was an avid Cardinals fan for his entire life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and playing cards.