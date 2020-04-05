Carl Lloyd Jones

Carl is a Marine veteran having served at Camp Pendleton, California, during the Korean War. After completing Boot Camp twice at Paris Island in 1946 and again 1951, he was immediately promoted to Captain. A graduate of SIU Carbondale, Carl taught business and marketing classes at Washington University while he was employed at Stix, Baer and Fuller. He was the owner of both Cousin Carl's in Belleville and Lloyds in Carbondale. For the past 30 plus years, Carl worked with Strano Real Estate as both an agent and instructor. He was an active member of Christ Church in Fairview Heights and a life-long Cardinal Baseball fan.