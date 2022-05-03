Carl Woodrow Mitchell

Oct. 25, 1938 - April 30, 2022

Carl Woodrow Mitchell, loving son, husband, father, Pap, brother, and friend to a multitude, passed peacefully April 30, 2022, in his home.

Survived by his daughters: Marilyn (Doug) Mitchell-Heusner, Carol Ney; grandchildren: Heather (Justin), Rachel, Kristen, Hunter, Aaron; and his trio of great-grandsons: Hudson, Hollis and Hayden.

Born October 25, 1938, the only child of Dorothy and Woodrow Mitchell of Christopher, IL. He learned early the value of family, education and the benefits of a strong work ethic. Carl would recall delivering papers as a child, delivering coal to neighbors, attending church, helping at the 5&10 where his mother worked while his dad was serving overseas during WWII. He later obtained the honor of a full-ride scholarship to the University of Illinois (degree of his choice). Instead - he chose to attend Southern Illinois University which was the first best decision for his future! While there he rekindled his relationship with his greatest love, Brenda (Hughes), and married her 10 months later. The two immediately took off to the University of Florida as their "honeymoon" where Carl pursued a PhD in Quantum Mechanics. Carl and Brenda enjoyed traveling, volunteering, and loving their children and grandchildren for 53-years until Brenda rose to Heaven in 2013.

A worldwide renowned tribologist (his words: "I was a chemist by degree but tribologist by necessity") traveled the world solving problems for 50-years, working in steel and aluminum mills in five continents, with favorite countries being Japan, Taiwan, Venezuela, Australia, and Brazil. Carl was sought out as an industry leader and respected name in the trade even after retirement, having been recruited by a start-up company just three months before his passing to consult. Carl will always be remembered as a man of countless experiences, stories, and for loving his family and friends fiercely. He will be incredibly missed by many.

Visitation to be held 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. May 5, 2022, at Clinton United Methodist Church followed by funeral service and lunch. Visitation 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on May 6, at Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher, IL, followed by graveside service at Mt. Etna Cemetery in Thompsonville, IL. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, if so inclined, Carl requested donations to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati (4623 Wesley Ave., Cincinnati, OH, 45212), Mount Etna Cemetery Association (20421 Akin Blacktop, Thompsonville, IL, 62890) or charity of choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.