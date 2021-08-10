Carle G. Blackwell Jr.

1930 - 2021

TUCSON, AZ — Carle G. Blackwell Jr. sailed into the deep blue on August 5, 2021. We are not sure whether it was the sky or the ocean because he loved both. Born February 17, 1930 in Salem IL, he made a name as an athlete playing high school football and basketball. Shortly after high school, he joined the Navy during the Korean War serving on submarines in the Pacific. Early in his marriage to Marianetta, a saint, he graduated from Southern Illinois University and both moved to Indianapolis establishing a successful career as a stockbroker. Raising four children, he always found time for fun: whether sailing his boat in Lake Michigan; racing his horse, Sadie; or soaring in his glider.

His children fondly remember the epic road trips that became a source of family jokes for decades. The trips ignited his desire to move west, driving him to Tucson in the early 2000's after retirement.

Carle leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Marianetta; and three children: Carla (John Gilmore), Dan (Dominie Lenz) and Andy (Denise); along with six grandchildren: Jake, Danielle, Julia, Grant, Sarah and Nick, who now has the first great grandchild, Jonah Gratz. His oldest son, Paul (Janet) predeceased Carle on April 22, 2020.

The family wishes to thank Casa de la Luz Hospice for their support. No services will be held; but Dad did love a party. A Celebration of Life will be held later this Fall. He cherished his involvement in the 770 Club to support the USS Tucson SSN770 submarine's crew and families and requests donations be made in his memory at 770Club.org or mail to USSTucson PO Box 42015, Tucson, AZ 85733.