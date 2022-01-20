 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May 10, 1971 - Jan. 2, 2022

CARBONDALE — Carlos Prieto of Carbondale, IL, passed away on Sunday January 2, 2022, at the age of 50, at his residence in Carbondale, IL.

Carlos was born on May 10, 1971, in Cuauhtemoc, Mexico City.

His family and friends are deeply saddened by his passing. He is survived by his wife, Laura; sons, Uriel and Ulises Prieto, Donnie Moody, and Isidro Godinez Hernandez; father, Javier; several brothers and sisters; and grandchildren whom he adored. Preceding him in death was his mother, Yolanda.

His family and friends are deeply saddened by his passing. Carlos was most proud of his family. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he proudly and often mentioned. He was kind, loving, strong, and dependable. But really, he will be missed more than words can express. He touched everybody's lives and made it a point to make all those he encountered feel important and special. He showed up when it mattered, had your back, gave to those in need, and would defend and stand up for his loved ones. His knowledge and guidance was the foundation of his family. He will be truly missed in so many ways.

