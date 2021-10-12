 Skip to main content
Carol A. Schroeder

AVA – Carol A. Schroeder, 72, of Ava, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 at her home in Ava, Illinois. Services are pending at Wilson Funeral Home, Ava, Illinois.

