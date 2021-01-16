 Skip to main content
Carol Ann Imhoff Leonardis
Feb. 6, 1946 - Jan. 10, 2021

LINCOLN – Carol Ann Imhoff Leonardis, 74, of Lincoln, IL, and formerly of Murphysboro, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021, in Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, IL. "Ann" was born in Murphysboro on February 6, 1946, a daughter to Carl L. and Marjorie M. (Alley) Imhoff. She was preceded in death by her father on April 5, 1989. Her mother, of Murphysboro, survives.

Ann lived much of her adult life in Charlotte, NC and Surfside Beach, SC. She worked in secretarial positions and in several pharmacies.

Ann's childhood and her final years were spent in the farmland, surrounded by fields and crops. Her middle years were spent by the ocean. She loved the beach even though she had to deal with a few hurricanes. She loved being with her friends and family and spending her days in the sun. She was so proud of her grandchildren.

Ann was a graduate of Murphysboro Township High School and was involved with 4H. She worshiped at Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Murphysboro, Real Life Church in Myrtle Beach, SC, and Low Country Christian Church in Murrells Inlet, SC.

Graveside services will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery and will be held in the spring (when circumstances related to COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed). Ann's family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to Jackson County 4H.

Survivors include her mother, Margie Imhoff of Murphysboro; one daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Mark Kluemke of Sherman, IL; one son, Bill Struck of Surfside Beach, SC; one sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Jim Holliday of San Antonio, TX; and two brothers: Carl W. (JoAnn) Imhoff of Wadsworth, OH and Gary L. Imhoff of Ava. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Drew (Molly) Kluemke of Seattle, WA; Anna Kluemke of Indianapolis, IN; Leah Kluemke of Sherman, IL; Peyton Struck of Gardiner, MT; and Allison Struck of Charlotte, NC.

To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.

