Carol Ann Reed

MARION — Hot coffee in hand, positioned against the bait shop stove, Carol Reed was the first person you saw as you came into Cooksey's, making sure you said hello to her two cats. For 42 years she fought to keep her husband Ronnie Reed in line, Cooksey's Bait Shop clean, and the business profitable. After battling Alzheimer's for eight brave years, Carol passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the age of 76.

Carol possessed a subtle though direct wisdom. When asked, "You been fishing?" Carol would reply, "Nope! When you own a bait shop, you don't have time to fish!" or "You don't own a bait shop – it owns you." Once, when a customer was overwhelmed with the odor of worms and minnows, mom replied, "It smells like money to me!"

Carol was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, mentor, friend. She wasn't on Facebook, but "liked" by many, and "friends" with hundreds - the old fashion way.

When the family was in the spotlight, laughing and loud, Carol was quiet, off to the side. Cathy was the one to provoke a smile and an eye roll, like sisters do. When she did laugh, she would laugh until she cried.

Known for the hard work she put into the family business; Carol worked even harder at her ministry. She spent many hours speaking about God's kingdom to her neighbors and those in the shop that would listen. She loved her part in the community and always wanted the best for all. She will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved her.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion is assisting the family with final arrangements. For those who prefer, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's research