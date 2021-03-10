Carol C. French
MARION - Carol C. French, age 88, of Marion, IL, formerly of the Springfield, IL area, passed away peacefully with her family near, at 7:52 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, in the "Linda E. White Hospice Facility" of Evansville, IN.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion.
A time of visitation will be on Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to "Perry County Humane Society." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at wilsonmcreynolds.com. For additional information, call the funeral home, at 618-993-2131.
Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 Virus and by the signing of Executive Order by the Illinois Governor, if you are planning on attending the visitation, it is required you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.