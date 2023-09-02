Carole Crisp Knutzen

Sept. 3, 1933 - Aug. 23, 2023

Carole Crisp Knutzen passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, one week shy of her 90th birthday.

She was born Sept. 3, 1933, in Holden Hospital of Carbondale, Illinois, the daughter of Harry L. Crisp Sr. and Violette Fairless Crisp of Marion. Carole attended Marion schools and graduated from Ladywood High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. She earned her BA in English literature from the University of Illinois at Champaign and was also an active member of Sigma Kappa Sorority.

In July 1955, she married Ernest Knutzen (deceased), a United Airlines Captain. They were married for 58 years and had four children, Dr. Kathryn Lee Knutzen Steuer (Dr. Eric Steuer), a physician, Dr. Kimberly Brant Knutzen, an educator, Stephen Eric Knutzen (Inger Knutzen), owner of Green Energy Poipu Kauai, Hawaii, and Christian David Knutzen (Dawn Knutzen), Lt. Col. United States Army. She leaves behind a brother Harry L. Crisp II of Marion, Illinois and 10 grandchildren, Daniel Knutzen, Johan Knutzen, Martin Knutzen, Hunter Knutzen, Charlie Knutzen, Kimberly Knutzen, Cole Knutzen, Vivian Knutzen, Fritz Steuer, Meg (Steuer) Braig (Dr. Zach Braig) and great-grandchild Charles Braig.

Arrangements were entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation was held at The Goddard Chapel, located in Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. until 6:45 p.m.

Following the time of visitation, a small service for family members was held at 6:45 p.m. with Father Brian Barker presiding.

Entombment followed in the Crisp Family Mausoleum located in Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion.

For those who preferred, memorial donations were made to either or both: "Catholic Relief Services" and/or "The Goddard Chapel" of Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorial contribution envelopes were available at the service or were mailed c/o Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL 62959.

To leave an online condolence of memory