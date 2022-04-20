 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carol Dooley

Carol Dooley

Carol Dooley died April 15, 2022, in Barnes Hospital in St. Louis with her family close by.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Florence Gorecki; and her grandchildren: Wanda and Hazel Dooley.

Carol leaves behind her loving husband, Jim; her son, Ryan; his wife, Tristin, of Campbell, CA; and daughter, Ellen; and her husband, Fernando, of Waynesville, MO; as well as her brother, Dave of Aurora, IL. She also will be missed by her canine friend, Brownie.

Carol's family will host a memorial visitation at Saint Francis Xavier Church on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a memorial mass to follow, conducted by Most Reverend Father Robert Flannery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to everyone's charity of choice.

Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

To view the full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com

