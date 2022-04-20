Carol Dooley died April 15, 2022, in Barnes Hospital in St. Louis with her family close by.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Florence Gorecki; and her grandchildren: Wanda and Hazel Dooley.

Carol leaves behind her loving husband, Jim; her son, Ryan; his wife, Tristin, of Campbell, CA; and daughter, Ellen; and her husband, Fernando, of Waynesville, MO; as well as her brother, Dave of Aurora, IL. She also will be missed by her canine friend, Brownie.

Carol's family will host a memorial visitation at Saint Francis Xavier Church on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a memorial mass to follow, conducted by Most Reverend Father Robert Flannery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to everyone's charity of choice.

Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

