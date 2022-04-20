Carol Dooley died April 15, 2022, in Barnes Hospital in St. Louis with her family close by.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Florence Gorecki; and her grandchildren: Wanda and Hazel Dooley.
Carol leaves behind her loving husband, Jim; her son, Ryan; his wife, Tristin, of Campbell, CA; and daughter, Ellen; and her husband, Fernando, of Waynesville, MO; as well as her brother, Dave of Aurora, IL. She also will be missed by her canine friend, Brownie.
Carol's family will host a memorial visitation at Saint Francis Xavier Church on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a memorial mass to follow, conducted by Most Reverend Father Robert Flannery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to everyone's charity of choice.
Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To view the full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.