Carol Elaine Fisher

CARTERVILLE — Carol Elaine Fisher, age 68, of Carterville, IL, passed away peacefully with her family at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at her home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

Due to the executive order by the Governor of Illinois, those attending the visitation and Funeral Mass must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

The visitation will be on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, located at 316 West Monroe Street, Herrin, IL.

Following the visitation, the Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. with Father Mark Reyling presiding.

Interment will follow in OddFellows Cemetery of Marion, IL.

The family requests for those who prefer, memorial contributions be given to either or both; Hospice of Southern Illinois and/or "The Humane Society of Southern Illinois." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the church funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at https:// www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.