Carol J. Voss

July 21, 1944 - April 4, 2023

MURPHYSBORO — Carol J. Voss, 78, of Murphysboro, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at her home. Carol was born on July 21, 1944 in Anna to William and Evelyn (Cooley) Ferguson. She married John R. Voss on Aug. 31, 1962. He preceded her in death on Jan. 5, 2016. Carol was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She was a homemaker and an LPN. Carol enjoyed sewing, painting, crafting, playing cards, and quilting.

Survivors include her daughter, Paula (Scott) Maloney of Murphysboro; daughter, Julie (Brian) Marik of Carterville; daughter, Dana (Anthony) Batson of Murphysboro; son, Keith (Stephanie) Voss of Murphysboro; son, Neil (Angie) Voss of Murphysboro; granddaughter, Meagan (Troy) Cogdill; grandson, Mitch (Whitney) Maloney; granddaughter, Melanie (Heath) Moffett; grandson, Carter Voss; grandson, Evan Marik; granddaughter, Memphis Sellers; granddaughter, Cassidy Sellers; granddaughter, Sydney Sellers; granddaughter, Molly Batson; granddaughter, Kelly Batson; grandson, John Voss; granddaughter, Madison Voss; granddaughter, Crawford Voss; great-granddaughter, Camryn Cogdill; one sister, Pat Cottonaro; many other relatives and friends.

The Voss family would like to especially thank her special caregivers; Tina Anderson, Brenda Lage, Brenda Williamson, Beth Dallas, and Heather Alexander.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Pam Martin; and sister, Donna Elliott.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Murphysboro with Pastor Matthew Christian officiating. Burial will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church and will be accepted at the church or the funeral home.

Crain Funeral Home in Murphysboro is assisting the family with the arrangements.