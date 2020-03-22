ANNA — Carol Kay Barger, 82, Anna, died Monday, March 16, 2020, in Union County Nursing Home in Anna.

She was born Jan. 25, 1938, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Samuel and Flora (Yarbrough) Trefts.

She graduated from Marion High School in 1956 and married Robert Eugene Barger on Dec. 5, 1958, in Marion.

She was a beloved wife and mother of two children, as well as a grandmother of five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Carol was a homemaker, worked at Walmart in Anna, and also owned and operated a wholesale florist business, Carol Floral Supply, in Anna.

She loved quilting, reading, cooking, collecting antiques, working puzzles, singing and her family.

Carol was also a Christian and member of the congregation at Anna Heights Baptist Church.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Steve) Kohler of Anna; son, David (Mary Anne) Barger of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Chad (Connie) Kohler, Brad (Becca) Kohler, Megan (Ryan) Flamm, Joshua Barger, and Nickolas Barger; five great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends.