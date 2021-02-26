Carol Reichert Pullis

MARION - Carol Reichert Pullis, age 90, of Marion, IL, passed away at 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, in Heartland Regional Medical Center of Marion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

The visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, located at 1201 North Fair St., Marion, IL.

Following the time of visitation the funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Lance Leeds presiding. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to the "Aldersgate United Methodist Church", and mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the church.

NOTE: Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 Virus and by the signing of Executive Order by the Illinois Governor, if you are planning on attending the visitation and funeral service, it is required you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.