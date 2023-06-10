Carol S. Podnar
Sept. 9, 1943 - May 27, 2023
WEST FRANKFORT, IL – Carol S. Podnar, 79, of West Frankfort, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023 supported by her loving family in Milan, Michigan. She was born on Sept. 9, 1943 in West Frankfort, Illinois, to James and Hannah (Monaghan) Cullen.
To view a full obituary or share a memory with the family, please visit: www.ochalekstark.com
