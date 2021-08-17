Carole Anne Malley

CHESTER — Carole Anne Malley, 76, of Chester, Illinois, formerly of Carterville, Illinois, passed away at 11:48 p.m., Friday, August 13, 2021 at her residence.

She was born to the late Ralph and Catherine Mozelle (nee Brookshire) Corley on November 22, 1944 in Herrin, Illinois.

It was Carole's wish to be cremated. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

