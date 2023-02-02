Caroline Catherine Vesciglio-Van Acker

2014 - 2023

MARION — Caroline Catherine Vesciglio-Van Acker, 8, of Marion, Illinois, was called to Heaven to be with God, His angels and saints at 2:35 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2023 at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Caroline was born on May 28, 2014 just minutes before her twin Joseph Henry in Pinehurst, North Carolina to her dads, Barry and Ted Vesciglio-Van Acker. Though Caroline was born with cerebral palsy and confined to a wheel chair, she had a beautiful heart, a big smile and an infectious laugh. Her many physical limitations made each day a struggle, but she met every day with courage and determination, inspiring everyone who met her.

In addition to her parents Ted and Barry, Caroline is survived by her brothers, Jack (12), Michael (9), Henry (twin), and Peter (2), her grandparents Caroline and Robert Vesciglio, many aunts and uncles, as well as many cousins. Caroline was also loved deeply by her godmothers, Lynn Gill and Judy Curtis, her gestational surrogate Kristle Menozi and her beloved nannies, Kelly Linton and Peggy Clayton. Caroline loved music and being together with her family.

She was a third grader at Adam's Elementary School in Creal Springs, IL. Caroline was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Catherine and John Van Acker. We take comfort in the belief that Caroline Catherine will no longer suffer, she will no longer cry out in pain and she will no longer miss running through the fields of daffodils each spring with her brothers. Caroline's eyes are open now and she is resting in the arms of Jesus in heaven. He has replaced her wheelchair for wings.

A visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Herrin, Illinois. A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. with Father Mark Reyling officiating. Memorials may be made in Caroline's honor to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School Building Fund (Herrin, Illinois).

Call Hughey Funeral Home at 618-242-3348 or visit hugheyfh.com for further information.