DU QUOIN — Carolyn Ann Pierce Little, 78, passed away at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Sunshine Gardens Assisted Living in Marion.

Carolyn had been a customer service representative at the Du Quoin National Bank for several years. She had also worked for several years in Health Services at SIU.

Carolyn was a member of the First Baptist Church in Du Quoin.

She was born April 16, 1942, in Du Quoin, the daughter of Willard and Josephine (Provenzano) Gillis.

She married Vernon Little on June 21, 2012, in Troy, and he preceded her in death Jan. 16, 2018.

She is survived by her children, Nancy Havens and husband, David, of Atlanta, Texas, David Pierce and wife, Kelly, of Marion, and Jay Pierce and wife, Courtney, of Gillette, Wyoming; one brother, Grady Gillis and wife, Vicki, of Lovelock, Nevada; seven grandchildren, Kristen Coats and husband, Bradley, Melissa Davison and husband, Isaac, Devon Pierce, Ian Pierce, Whitney Eaton and husband, Luke, Kevin Pierce, and Andrea Shively and husband, Jeff; four great-grandchildren and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one son, John Pierce.