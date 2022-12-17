Carolyn Curtis Foltz
1959 - 2022
MARION – Carolyn was the daughter of William H. Casey and Joyce M. Casey.
She is survived by two brothers, William J. Casey and Simon O. Casey. Two children, Casey Feldt and Rachel Scogsdill, and eight grandchildren. A private memorial in Dongola, IL and in Palmdale, CA in honor of her remarkable life were celebrated by her many friends and family. She will forever be remembered and missed by many.
