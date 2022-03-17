Carolyn Hoey
CHRISTOPHER — Carolyn Hoey, 92, of Christopher, passed away on Monday March 14, 2022 at Stonebridge Senior Living Center in Benton.
Graveside service will be held on Tuesday March 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Masonic & IOOF Cemetery in Benton. Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery.
For a full obituary, go to the website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.