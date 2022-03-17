 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carolyn Hoey

Carolyn Hoey

CHRISTOPHER — Carolyn Hoey, 92, of Christopher, passed away on Monday March 14, 2022 at Stonebridge Senior Living Center in Benton.

Graveside service will be held on Tuesday March 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Masonic & IOOF Cemetery in Benton. Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery.

For a full obituary, go to the website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

