Carolyn Horecker

Carolyn was a caring and generous person in every way, she always opened her home to young people. The friends of her children became like family and Carolyn a mother to them all, as she offered love, advice and help planning their own lives. She was a rock, a safe harbor for those who needed help, no matter the problem.

The daughter of two academics. Carolyn herself was intellectually curious. She began reading stacks of papers and magazines early in life and gradually moved to following interesting tidbits from websites with family and friends. She was well read and loved to hold discussions of any topic of interest. She was an adept cook, a master seamstress, a gardener, a knitter and a crocheter. She loved to share her knowledge and mentored many people. Most holidays and summers were spent with extended family. She ensured her children were close with their cousins and traditions were sacred. However, of most importance to Carolyn were her children and grandchildren. She was close to her grandchildren and they affectionately referred to her as “Baba.” Carolyn loved travel and adventure; spending time at the beloved family estate, Marvalchase, in New Hampshire, Captiva and Sanibel Islands in Florida and on a grand journey with her son, Charles, traveling to China, India, the Middle East and finally Europe.