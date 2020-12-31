CAPE GIRARDEAU — After a protracted battle with cancer, Mrs. Carolyn Horecker died on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. She was surrounded by her daughter and grandchildren at the time of her passing.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Horecker; two of her children, Teresa Watkins and Charles Horecker; her parents, Stanley E. Harris Jr. and Jane Harris; and older sister, Barbara Zinn.
Carolyn was born on Aug. 14 1945, in Iowa City, Iowa. At 17, she graduated from University High School, Carbondale. On July 11, 1970, she married Leonard Horecker and began a family. She converted to Judaism, her husband's religion.
Carolyn was a caring and generous person in every way, she always opened her home to young people. The friends of her children became like family and Carolyn a mother to them all, as she offered love, advice and help planning their own lives. She was a rock, a safe harbor for those who needed help, no matter the problem.
The daughter of two academics. Carolyn herself was intellectually curious. She began reading stacks of papers and magazines early in life and gradually moved to following interesting tidbits from websites with family and friends. She was well read and loved to hold discussions of any topic of interest. She was an adept cook, a master seamstress, a gardener, a knitter and a crocheter. She loved to share her knowledge and mentored many people. Most holidays and summers were spent with extended family. She ensured her children were close with their cousins and traditions were sacred. However, of most importance to Carolyn were her children and grandchildren. She was close to her grandchildren and they affectionately referred to her as “Baba.” Carolyn loved travel and adventure; spending time at the beloved family estate, Marvalchase, in New Hampshire, Captiva and Sanibel Islands in Florida and on a grand journey with her son, Charles, traveling to China, India, the Middle East and finally Europe.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Shirrell and her husband, Eric, and their children, Matthew, Jessica, Rachel, Gabe, Joseph Horecker and fiancée, Mercedes Lang of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; her son, David Horecker of Anna; and by her siblings, David and Janet and their families; and her late sister, Barby's husband, Ed, her children and their families. Because of COVID there will be no visitation. A private burial will be on Jan. 6, 2021.
Memorials may be directed to Green Earth, the American Cancer Society or to Holy Land Tree or other charity to plant a tree in Israel.
