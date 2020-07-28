× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARMI — 79 year old Carolyn Jane Rathjen passed away on July 26, 2020, at 1 a.m. at Wabash Christian Village in Carmi.

She was born to Howard J. Struck and Jewell Byrd on Dec. 4, 1940, in Murphysboro. She worked for 8 years as Deputy Circuit Clerk in Jackson County. She graduated from Murphysboro High School. She loved her family and was happy spending time with family and friends. She had a love for animals and always had furry friends for a companion. In her spare time she cheered on Kentucky Wildcats Basketball team, sometimes getting extremely frustrated when she felt the referees had made a bad call. Jane was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.

Jane's family would like to express thanks to the staff at Reflections Memory Care in Herrin and Wabash Christian Village in Carmi.

She is survived by a daughter, Valerie(Reuben) Flannigan of Mcleansboro, and two grandchildren, Chad (Jessica) Flannigan and Kaitlyn Flannigan and fiance Andrew Crawford.

Graveside services for Carolyn Rathjen will be held on Wednesday, at 2 p.m. at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery near Murphysboro.

Friends may call at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29th, at the Gholson Funeral Home.