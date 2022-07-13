 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carolyn Jean Montgomery

MURPHYSBORO — Carolyn Jean Montgomery, age 76, of rural Murphysboro, IL, passed away peacefully at 11:40 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, IL.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 14th, at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Interment will follow next to her parents, in Fountain Cemetery located south of Marion, IL.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital."

Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home. For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at https://www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

