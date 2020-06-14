× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Carolyn Johnstone Andersen, 84, of Carbondale died at 10:20 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at home with her family.

Private graveside services were June 8, in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park in Murphysboro, with the Rev. John Annable officiating.

Mrs. Andersen was born Nov. 20, 1935, in East Chicago, Indiana. Her parents were Jack and Florence Johnstone.

She married R. Clifton Andersen on Dec. 28, 1955, in East Chicago, Indiana.

Mrs. Andersen was a graduate of the Northwestern Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Chicago, and also of Southern Illinois University.

She retired in 1998 as a consultant in healthcare quality assurance.

She was a member of PEO.