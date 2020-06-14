Carolyn Johnstone Andersen
CARBONDALE — Carolyn Johnstone Andersen, 84, of Carbondale died at 10:20 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at home with her family.

Private graveside services were June 8, in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park in Murphysboro, with the Rev. John Annable officiating.

Mrs. Andersen was born Nov. 20, 1935, in East Chicago, Indiana. Her parents were Jack and Florence Johnstone.

She married R. Clifton Andersen on Dec. 28, 1955, in East Chicago, Indiana.

Mrs. Andersen was a graduate of the Northwestern Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Chicago, and also of Southern Illinois University.

She retired in 1998 as a consultant in healthcare quality assurance.

She was a member of PEO.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn Andersen Lindberg and Phillip Lindberg of Carbondale; grandchildren Mallory Lindberg and boyfriend, Carl Gauthier of Carbondale, Joshua Lindberg, wife, Catherine, and Zachary Lindberg, all of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Kathleen Andersen-Sheft of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Matthew Sheft of Columbia, South Carolina, and Kasey Kathleen Sheft, Kristen Leigh Sheft, Kara Mae Sheft and husband, Casey Hughes, all of Nashville, Tennessee. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Mary Wilson and Maryann Johnstone of Bloomington; loving niece, Jennifer Jordan and husband, Steve; and several generations of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband on Feb. 20, 1999; brother, Norman Johnstone; sister-in-law, Dorothy Fish; and brothers-in-law, Warren Fish and William Wilson.

Memorials may be made to the R. Clifton Andersen Scholarship Fund in care of the SIU Foundation.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

