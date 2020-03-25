Johnston City — Carolyn Linton, 75, passed away Tuesday March 24, 2020, at 9:02 a.m. at her family home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 27, in the Herrin Cemetery, with Pastor Don Colson officiating.
Murman and Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn was born Oct. 15, 1944, in Williamson County, the daughter of Everett and Lillie (Penrod) Killman.
She married Theron “Jim” Dwayne Linton on Oct. 15, 1962, in Johnston City. He preceded her in death on March 14, 2019.
She is survived by a son, James Linton and wife, Lori, of Johnston City; a daughter, Nichole Blades and husband, Bill, of Johnston City; seven grandchildren, Bridget (Jim) Jarvis, Brittany (Lee) Kelley, Briana Hampton, Laci (Blake) Keffer, Shelbi Linton, Audri Linton and Alec Blades. She had eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, David Killman of South Carolina and Dick Killman of Johnston City; and her dog, Alvin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Lisa; brothers, Everett, J.B., and Charles; and a sister, Roberta Everly.
