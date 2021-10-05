Carolyn Louise (Williford) Rendleman

May 24, 1943 - Sept. 27, 2021

CARTERVILLE — Carolyn Louise (Williford) Rendleman, 78, of Carterville, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, after a courageous 10-year battle with Parkinson's Disease, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Rev. Jim Barnett officiating. Burial will be in Willowrest Cemetery in Carterville. Visitation will begin after 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are the preferred form of remembrance and can be made to the Carolyn and Jake Rendleman Nursing Endowment, C/O JALC Foundation, 700 Logan Rd, Carterville IL, 62918.

Carolyn was born May 24, 1943, in Carbondale, to Thelma (Mannen) and Floyd Williford. She married Jacob "Jake" Rendleman on Dec. 22, 1963, at the First United Methodist Church in Carbondale.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 57 years, Jake Rendleman of Carterville; daughters: Susan (Ed) Dennison of Carterville, and Amy (Brian) Schwendemann of St. Peters, Missouri; grandchildren: Michael and Elizabeth Dennison, and Taylor and Carter Schwendemann; sisters: Barbara (Robert) Arnold of Murphysboro, and Sherry (Ernie) Crain of Carterville; as well as many nieces and nephews; and a host of dear friends.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents.

Carolyn received her B.S and M.S. from SIU-C in Home Economics Education. Not only was she a Home Economics teacher at Johnston City High School and Lincoln Junior High School in Carbondale, but she also taught a variety of other subjects during her 29-year teaching career. Carolyn was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Carterville, IEA, NEA, IRTA, the SIU Alumni Association, and the Carterville Chamber of Commerce.

Carolyn never slowed down as she still met with her "lunch bunch," women from the C.C.H.S Class of 1961, her Beta Sigma Phi sisters, and with Jake and his fellow retired teachers from HJHS. She would frequently be out to lunch/dinner with her family and friends or sit on the patio with her faithful neighbors: Jan and Charlie Campbell, Sue and John Chaney, Helen and Pete Tolbert, plus the late Bobbi and Floyd "Butch" Waggoner. Carolyn liked to shop and attend athletic events at SIU and JALC with Jake. She also always took time to support her daughters and grandchildren-from the time they could walk up until her death. Whether it was school, work, sports, baton, poms, or any other help they might need, she was always there.

Carolyn made many friends while supporting her husband and his many activities including: serving as a trustee at John A. Logan College, an officer for the ICCTA, the Beta Alpha of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity, and the Alumni Association-which included taking care of her first "child" Barry the Saint Bernard, the mascot of the fraternity, who was kicked out of the fraternity house. She volunteered her time delivering with the Meals on Wheels for over 25 years in Carterville and Crainville.

