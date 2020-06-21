Carolyn R. Malzahn Saunders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Carolyn Ray Malzahn Saunders passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home in Carbondale.

Due to health concerns with COVID-19 virus, private graveside services will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion, with the Rev. John Holst officiating.

Meredith Funeral Home is assisting with final arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or Hospice of Southern Illinois.

For more information, visit www.meredith.com.

