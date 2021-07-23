Carolyn S. Hartley (nee Shelby)
1943 – 2021
Carolyn S. Hartley (nee Shelby), 78, passed away on July 14, 2021, at 11:30 p.m. EDT at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland, Florida. Carolyn dealt with severe dementia during her final years. She was reunited in Heaven with her late husband Jon on what would have been their 60th wedding anniversary.
Carolyn was born on April 19, 1943, in Parma, Missouri, to Harold E. and Catherine (nee Cochran) Shelby, who survives.
Carolyn had three siblings, of which Michael (Tina) Shelby survives and two have passed, Kenny (Nancy, who survives) Shelby and Robert (Jill, who survives) Shelby.
Carolyn met the love of her life, Jon Hartley, while serving ice cream at Pen-Yu Drug Store and attending Frankfort Community High School, from where she graduated in 1961. After graduation she married Jon on July 14, 1961, in West Frankfort, Illinois. They were married for 56 years until Jon preceded her in death on April 16, 2018.
Carolyn's most valuable possession was her family. Together "Papa Jon and Moma Carolyn" were dedicated parents and grandparents leaving a legacy of love and family. She is survived by her three children, Lynda Waters of Lakeland, FL, Joni (Timothy) Parker of Lakeland, FL and David (Barb) Hartley of St. Louis, MO, and seven grandchildren, Jared, Caleb, Bryce, Zachary, Jonathan, Cate, Lizzie, and Charles. One grandchild, Christopher Waters, preceded her in death in 2018. She was also loved by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Carolyn and Jon proudly raised their three children in their Giant City home on Boskydell Road where they lived for over 40 years. Carolyn was active in the Carbondale real estate community for several decades as a realtor with Cherry Hill Realty and RE/MAX. Services: Visitation will be Friday, July 23, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Parker-Reedy Funeral Home in West Frankfort, IL. A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held on Saturday, July 24 at 10am at Parker-Reedy with visitation that morning from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. A brief graveside service at Denning Cemetery in West Frankfort will follow. Friends and family are invited to join a luncheon at the Hartley Art Gallery in Herrin, IL from Noon – 2 p.m. hosted by Carolyn's niece, Victoria Hartley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hartley Art Gallery in Herrin, IL in support of community art programs, Memory Care Home Solutions in St. Louis, or Vitas Hospice in Lakeland, FL.
