Carolyn S. Hartley (nee Shelby)

Carolyn and Jon proudly raised their three children in their Giant City home on Boskydell Road where they lived for over 40 years. Carolyn was active in the Carbondale real estate community for several decades as a realtor with Cherry Hill Realty and RE/MAX. Services: Visitation will be Friday, July 23, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Parker-Reedy Funeral Home in West Frankfort, IL. A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held on Saturday, July 24 at 10am at Parker-Reedy with visitation that morning from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. A brief graveside service at Denning Cemetery in West Frankfort will follow. Friends and family are invited to join a luncheon at the Hartley Art Gallery in Herrin, IL from Noon – 2 p.m. hosted by Carolyn's niece, Victoria Hartley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hartley Art Gallery in Herrin, IL in support of community art programs, Memory Care Home Solutions in St. Louis, or Vitas Hospice in Lakeland, FL.