Carroll James Little
April 19, 1925 - May 7, 2021
DECATUR, IL — Carroll James Little, 96, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 10:40 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth, IL, where he resided since April of 2018.
Carroll was born April 19, 1925, in West Frankfort, IL to Charles Edgar and Evarena Davis Little. He grew up on his grandparents, James Leonard (aka Buddy) and Allifair Owens Davis' farm in Elk Township, Jackson Co., IL, just outside the small coal mining town of Dowell. Carroll was the great-great-great-grandson and great-great-grandson of the first pioneer family, James Davis and son, William, who settled in Elk Prairie Township in about 1818. Elk Prairie was actually the family's third homestead since arriving in Jackson County, IL in 1806.
Carroll became a Christian at an early age and was baptized at Burroughs' Pond in Elk Township west of Dowell. He lived his life demonstrating his love of God through his kindness, caring, love, and tolerance of all people. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Decatur, IL.
Carroll attended Dowell Grade School and Elkville Community High School (ECH) before being inducted into the military during World War II (June 15, 1943 - March 1, 1946). There he was a Seaman 1st Class (S1c) with the U.S. Navy Seabees, Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU) 520 stationed on Guadalcanal in the South Pacific. On Guadalcanal he worked in CBMU headquarters' administration office as a switchboard operator and as a photo lab technician for the base.
Upon returning to the states, Carroll married his high school sweetheart, Doris Louise Valerius, on October 19, 1945 at the Elkville Christian Church. They were married 72 1/2 years prior to her passing on May 18, 2018.
Carroll began his lifelong teaching career in 1947 at Burroughs School, a one room schoolhouse where his mother, Rena, and her sister, Clydabelle Davis had attended school as children with all their other Davis relatives. He went on to attend Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, majoring in education administration with a minor in science, later completing his master's degree in education.
Carroll taught at Royalton and Du Quoin (Wheatley School) in southern Illinois before moving north to Decatur in 1958. Most of his teaching career was spent at Ullrich and Franklin Schools in Decatur.
Carroll was a member of the Illinois Education Association, the National Education Association, Decatur Education Association, and the Decatur Retired Teachers Association. Carroll had a deep love of God, life, family, animals, learning, and educating others. He enjoyed many aspects of life including traveling, reading, computers, music, poetry, painting, photography, writing and documenting his life, military experiences, and family ancestry through photos and writings.
Carroll's presence will be greatly missed by all who loved him, as we all strive to be more like the essence he so willingly shared with us.
Preceding Carroll in death were the two special loves of his life - his wife, Doris, and daughter, Carol Lynn Stevens, who passed on October 27, 2020. Other family members included were his two sisters: Eileen Reynolds (Houston, TX), Dolores Burroughs (Du Quoin, IL), and one brother, Larry Little (Mercersburg, PA).
Carroll is survived by his son-in-law, Milton Stevens (Decatur, IL); nephews: Jeff (Jane) Busby (Boylston, MA), Lonnie (Joni) Busby (Glenwood Springs, CO), Dirk (Sharon) Valerius (Elkville, IL), Derek Valerius (Desoto, IL) and nieces: Joann Karlich (Houston, TX), Demi Kelley (Las Vegas, NV), Carole (Christy) Burroughs (Arlington, TX), Launa (Steve) Dinkins (Elkville, IL), Caroline (Rich) Swartwood (Oxford, MS) and lifelong friend, Bill Hickem (Panama City, FL).
Arrangements are being handled by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur, IL. Entombment will be at the Star of Hope Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur IL. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 1320 Arbor Drive, Decatur, IL 62526, or a charity of your choosing.
The family of Carroll Little wishes to extend their appreciation for the kind and considerate care given by the staff and personnel of Decatur Memorial Hospital, Hickory Point Christian Village, and Safe Haven Hospice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.