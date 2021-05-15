Carroll James Little

April 19, 1925 - May 7, 2021

DECATUR, IL — Carroll James Little, 96, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 10:40 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth, IL, where he resided since April of 2018.

Carroll was born April 19, 1925, in West Frankfort, IL to Charles Edgar and Evarena Davis Little. He grew up on his grandparents, James Leonard (aka Buddy) and Allifair Owens Davis' farm in Elk Township, Jackson Co., IL, just outside the small coal mining town of Dowell. Carroll was the great-great-great-grandson and great-great-grandson of the first pioneer family, James Davis and son, William, who settled in Elk Prairie Township in about 1818. Elk Prairie was actually the family's third homestead since arriving in Jackson County, IL in 1806.

Carroll became a Christian at an early age and was baptized at Burroughs' Pond in Elk Township west of Dowell. He lived his life demonstrating his love of God through his kindness, caring, love, and tolerance of all people. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Decatur, IL.