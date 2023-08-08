Carroll O. Loomis

Aug. 16, 1929 - July 29, 2023

ANNA, IL - Dr. Carroll O. Loomis, age 93, of Anna, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Veterans Medical Center in Marion, Illinois.

He was born on Aug. 16, 1929 to Oliver King and Kathryn (Snyder) Loomis in Anna, Illinois. He married Nola Faye Finley on June 2, 1953 and they spent more than 60 wonderful years together until her passing in 2015.

All his life Dr. Loomis was committed to helping others. He worked as a medical missionary for the Presbyterian Church serving with his family in Ethiopia from 1963-1968. After getting his Master's Degree in Public Health at Tulane University, he then worked for more than 30 years as a physician in his home town of Anna, both in primary care and in the emergency department. He continued his passion for mission work with short-term mission trips to Ethiopia, Malawi, Haiti, and 27 trips to Honduras.

He was a life-long member of the Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder and a Deacon. He was athletic and loved sports; played piano, gardened on the family farm, and was a passionate Ham Radio Operator (KA9LFX). He was proud to be a member of Rotary and help in their service to others.

Dr. Loomis is survived by his son, Benjamin Loomis; daughters, Dr. Rebecca Loomis, Dr. Sara (Daniel) Mack, and Kari Loomis; two grandsons, Nicholas Loomis and Thomas Headin; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Loomis; and sons, Mark Loomis and John Loomis.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home in Anna.

Funeral Services for Dr. Loomis will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Cobden with Rev. Doctor Sterrett Collins officiating.

Inurnment will be held at Anna Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorials be made to Marion Medical Mission and/or Camp Carew.

Crain Funeral Home, Anna, Illinois is in charge of funeral arrangements.