CARTERVILLE — Carson Edward Johnson, 85, went to be with the Lord on July 3, 2020.
Carson was born Feb. 12, 1935, in Montpelier, Indiana, to Edna and Carson Emmett Johnson.
He was a 1953 graduate of Montpelier High School where he excelled in music, basketball, and track and field. He was an Eagle Scout and a Brotherhood member of Me-Shi-Kin-No-Quah Lodge of the Order of the Arrow. He was one of the only Boy Scouts in the United States to earn the Eagle Scout Award, Ranger Award, and Silver Awards. He graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor of music education in 1957 and later completed a master of music education from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
He served as band director at Carterville High School and in the Herrin School system for 38 years. Many of his former students continued to play professionally throughout the United States and abroad. Carson also served as an instructor in computer science at John A. Logan College and worked in data entry at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois.
He was a devoted husband and father and always made himself available to assist family members with whatever project they pursued.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the Illinois National Guard.
In his later years, he enjoyed playing tuba and baritone in various local ensembles, including the John A. Logan Community Band, Southern Illinois German Band, and the Union Band in West Frankfort. He also played in the pit orchestra of numerous Pyramid Player and other Southern Illinois theater productions.
Carson was a member of the Carterville First United Methodist Church.
Carson is survived by his wife of 63 years, Norma (Spires) Johnson. He is also survived by three children, Pamela (Allan) Kimball of Benton, Dr. Douglas (Cynthia) Johnson, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Gail (Dean) Scimeca, of Park Ridge; as well as eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Private services will be conducted. Military rites will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carterville First United Methodist Church.
Riggin-Pillatsch and Burke Funeral Home in Carterville is in charge of arrangements.
For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.
