Cassie (Foland) Burnett

Oct. 12, 1962 - Aug. 6, 2023

SPRINGFIELD – Cassie (Foland) Burnett, 60, of Springfield, formerly of Carbondale, died on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.

Cassie was born Oct. 12, 1962, the daughter of Neal and Judith Hurd Foland. She grew up in Carbondale and graduated from Carbondale High School in 1980. While working at Westown McDonald's, she met David Burnett whom she married on June 30, 1984.

Cassie spent years giving back to her community and raising money for breast cancer research and treatments, including organizing the American Cancer Society's Making Strides walk for many years and huge annual yard sales that raised thousands of dollars for cancer research.

She also loved to travel and lived in Beirut, Lebanon for a year where she visited several countries in the Middle East. She traveled throughout Europe, Greece, Cyprus, and Japan as well as many places back home from Hawaii to Alaska.

She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved cooking and baking. Above all else she loved spending time with her family, playing games, telling stories, and laughing.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Judy.

Cassie is survived by her husband, David Burnett of Springfield; her children, Sarah (Dan) Schoenig of St. Louis, MO, Michael (Emily) Burnett of Orlando, FL, and Jack (Nicole) Burnett of Flagstaff, AZ; grandchildren, Theo, Danny, and Ellie; father, Neal Foland; siblings, Debbie, Kim, Tad, Tracie, and Cheryl; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Susan G Komen for the Cure, or the Springfield Public School Foundation.

