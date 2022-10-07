Catherine A. (Cathy) Cantebury

1958 - 2022

PEORIA, IL/PORT CHARLOTTE, FL - Catherine A. (Cathy) Canterbury, 63, of Peoria, IL and Port Charlotte, FL died on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Seattle, Washington surrounded by her family.

Cathy is survived by her mother, Mary Ann Harrell of Fort Myers, FL; son William “Billy" Canterbury of Peoria, IL; stepsons Jeff (Dawn) Canterbury of Bath, IL and Scott (Jerrie Adams, friend) Canterbury of Spring Lake, IL; grandchildren Grace, Hannah, Allie, Marisa, and Blaytn; great-grandchildren Teegyn and William; sister Melissa Patterson of Seattle, WA; step-sister Lee Ann (Paul) Hogg and step-niece Jennifer Hogg of West Frankfort, IL; and step-brother Richard "Dick" Harrell of Anderson, SC.

Cathy was born on October 6, 1958, in Chicago, IL and was raised in Herrin, IL. She attended Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where she became a lifelong member of Sigma Kappa sorority, finishing her Communications degree in 1987 at Sangamon State University. Cathy spent her life working in radio and tv media doing sales, promotion, and production starting at age 16 at WJPF in Herrin IL. On August 3, 1985, Cathy married Harry Canterbury. Together they launched Illinois Sports Outdoors in 1996, which would eventually become Adventure Sports Outdoors, ASO, and include a monthly magazine, a weekly three-hour radio show, and a weekly television program. Cathy managed the production and operations of ASO until her retirement in 2018. Cathy was active in Sigma Kappa- Bradley Campus. She held memberships in the American Legion Post 1236 Women's Auxiliary in Tremont, IL and Moose Lodge in North Point, FL.

She and Harry enjoyed entertaining and most evenings surrounded themselves with family and friends, whom she loved dearly. Cathy knew no stranger and she was a light that shined bright in the lives of those who knew her.

Cathy was preceded in death by Harry Canterbury, husband; Dr. William G. Patterson, father; Milford "Doc" Harrell, step-father; James "Jim" Harrell, step-brother; and Thomas "Tom" Harrell, step-brother.

Memorial services will be held at 2pm on Sunday, October 9, 2022, by Rev Stephen W Barch, at Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery, 619 SW Water Street, Peoria, IL, followed by a Celebration of Life at 3pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Fred Hutch Cancer Center, Seattle, WA, www.fredhutch.org Donate Now – In Memory of Catherine Canterbury.