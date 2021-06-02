Catherine Ann Grant
JOHNSTON CITY - "Cathy" Catherine Ann Grant was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She left this world suddenly on May 31, 2021 at age 73.
Cathy was born to Charles Barton Outzen and Roxie Elizabeth Hunnicutt on December 5, 1947 in Greenville, Mississippi. Cathy met her husband, Richard L. Grant of Johnston City, Illinois at Little Grassy Camps, now known as Touch of Nature. Together they had three children: Jennifer Grant (Lessne), Kevin Grant and Rebecca Grant (Bahan).
Cathy spent her career as a Special Education Teacher in elementary education spanning 40 years in Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois, helping to make sure all young children had the support they needed to learn. After she retired from teaching, Cathy began a second career as the "Peach Lady" sharing Grant's Orchard peaches to fans all around Southern Illinois.
In her 52 years of marriage, Cathy and Richard travelled the world widely visiting all seven continents and making friends around the world. She found great joy in the natural world both in her travels and watching the birds in her beautiful back yard. She especially loved hosting gatherings with her family and watching her grandkids grow.
Cathy is survived by her husband, Richard L. Grant; children: Jennifer Grant Lessne (Devin), Kevin Grant (Lisa Wu Grant) and Becky Bahan (Scott); grandchildren: Allison and Lauren Lessne, Quinn and Miles Bahan and Kayla and Sophie Grant, brother Charles Barton "Bart" Outzen, II, many nieces, nephews, in-laws and wonderful friends. (And a dog, Tinker).
Services will be held at Washington Avenue Baptist Church in Johnston City, Illinois on Friday, June 4, 2021 at noon. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the church. Arrangements are being handled by Murman and Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City, Illinois. In lieu of flower, the family asks for donations in her name to Touch of Nature, the JC Manna Mission Food Pantry in Johnston City, Illinois or a charity of your choice.
To sign the guest register or for more information, please visit www.murmanandwilson.com.
