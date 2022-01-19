 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catherine "Katie" Rieckenberg

Catherine "Katie" Rieckenberg

STEELEVILLE – Catherine "Katie" Rieckenberg, 85, of Steeleville, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Cedar Hurst Assisted Living, Sparta, IL.

Funeral services are pending at Wilson's Funeral Home, Steeleville, Illinois.

