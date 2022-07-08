Cathryn Marie (Calliss) Ferketich
HERRIN — Cathryn Marie (Calliss) Ferketich, age 69, of Herrin, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 6:40 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Herrin Hospital.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022, 12:30 p.m. at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home with Rev. Duane Faulkenberry officiating. Burial will follow at Egyptian Memorial Gardens in Energy. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Hurricane Memorial Baptist Church of Herrin. Please visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com for more information.
